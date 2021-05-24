Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RXDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $19.54 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stenhouse acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 879,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

