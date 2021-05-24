ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

