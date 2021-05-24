Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,084 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $31.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.