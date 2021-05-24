Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $135.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

