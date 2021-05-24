Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 201 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.