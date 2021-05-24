Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.