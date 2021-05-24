Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $18.71 on Friday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

