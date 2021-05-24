PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 6.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 11,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 854,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,229,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

