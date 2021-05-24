Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.26. 14,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

