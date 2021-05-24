Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,976 shares during the period. Avnet comprises 2.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Avnet worth $512,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $45.03. 2,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.