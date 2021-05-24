Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $82.20 Million Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,494 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of REV Group worth $82,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of REV Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

