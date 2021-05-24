Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,133,447 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up approximately 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.41% of Amdocs worth $313,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 969.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,379. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

