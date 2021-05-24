Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.03% of Belden worth $99,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $24,308,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Belden by 1,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $52.02. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.50. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

