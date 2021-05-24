Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225,695 shares during the period. PVH makes up about 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.05% of PVH worth $755,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $83,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

