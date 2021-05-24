Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

