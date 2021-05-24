Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.