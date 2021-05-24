Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%.

GBCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GBCI stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

