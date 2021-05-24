Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $456.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

