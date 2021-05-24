QANplatform (QARK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,929.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. QANplatform has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $11,929.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01006771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.75 or 0.10156167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00085499 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform (CRYPTO:QARK) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.