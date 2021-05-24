QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $18.85 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

