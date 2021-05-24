Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 39.1% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $10.81 or 0.00027505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,426,352 coins and its circulating supply is 98,392,549 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

