QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $131.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

