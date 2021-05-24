Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,297 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,907 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,789. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

NYSE:TEX opened at $50.62 on Monday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

