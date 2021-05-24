Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 42.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

