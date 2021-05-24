Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,620. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.