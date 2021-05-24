Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 386,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

SMPL opened at $33.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.