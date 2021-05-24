Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX opened at $131.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

