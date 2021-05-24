Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $740.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $742.47 million and the lowest is $738.70 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

RXT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.83. 714,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

