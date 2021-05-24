Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 87.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $11,824.98 and $19.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00371631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00189998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003926 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00852969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.