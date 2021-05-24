RAI Finance Market Cap Hits $43.08 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.08 million and $1.19 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,860,007 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

