Raise Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $94,376.72 and $23.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.06 or 0.00906308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.12 or 0.09146854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00082627 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

