Rakon (RKN) Trading Down 8% This Week

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Rakon has a total market cap of $39.13 million and $665,958.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00069576 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

