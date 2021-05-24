Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $9.94 Average PT from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,575. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

