Raven Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,865.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $7,865.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

