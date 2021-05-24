Raymond James Reiterates C$15.50 Price Target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$9.67 and a 12 month high of C$14.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.18.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

