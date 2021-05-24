Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 112,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,840,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.