Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI):

5/10/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/4/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2021 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

