Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danaos (DAC)

Danaos (NYSE: DAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – Danaos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. "

5/10/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

5/7/2021 – Danaos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Danaos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Danaos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Danaos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2021 – Danaos is now covered by analysts at Fearnley Fonds. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Danaos had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danaos stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.86. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. Research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

