Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VCIT opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

