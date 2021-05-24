Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $416.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

