Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,910 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 159.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

