Refereum Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $60.27 million and $44,929.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

