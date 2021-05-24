renDOGE Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $75,607.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00413993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00183869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00835880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.