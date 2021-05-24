Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$218.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.13).

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

