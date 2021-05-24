Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Frontier Group (ULCC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC):

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

ULCC traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,096. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last three months.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

