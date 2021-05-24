Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Frontier Group (ULCC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Frontier Group (NASDAQ: ULCC):
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Frontier Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
ULCC traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,096. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24.
In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last three months.
