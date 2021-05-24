Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD):

5/19/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

5/11/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

5/7/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

4/20/2021 – Cornerstone OnDemand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $44.79. 151,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,392. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,410 shares of company stock worth $4,669,224. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $4,400,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

