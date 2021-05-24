Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aritzia (ATZ)

Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$41.00.

5/3/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ATZ traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.95. 121,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,608. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.02 and a 1-year high of C$33.39. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

