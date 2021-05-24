Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf Sells 4,746 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 4,746 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $13,098.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,266 shares in the company, valued at $387,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

