Reviewing Chindata Group (CD) and Its Peers

Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Chindata Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chindata Group Competitors 870 3617 7649 256 2.59

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 41.67%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group Competitors -15.64% -17.37% -3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million -$43.42 million -295.20 Chindata Group Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 43.42

Chindata Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions, covering infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

