Reviewing ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mammoth Energy Services and ProPetro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPetro 1 4 8 0 2.54

ProPetro has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential downside of 13.84%. Given ProPetro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ProPetro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and ProPetro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $313.08 million 0.55 -$107.61 million N/A N/A ProPetro $789.23 million 1.30 -$107.02 million ($0.46) -21.83

ProPetro has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services -12.77% -6.39% -4.41% ProPetro -21.52% -9.90% -8.24%

Volatility & Risk

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProPetro beats Mammoth Energy Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Well Completion Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Drilling Services segment offers contract land and directional drilling services, as well as rig moving services. The company also offers other energy services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, and remote accommodation services. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2020, the company's fleet comprised 10 hydraulic fracturing units with 1,373,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.